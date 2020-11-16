Chase Bank announces expansion into Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chase is opening its first branch in the state of Mississippi.
The bank is set to open its first location in April, located in the former Red Square at Highland Village in Jackson.
It’s the first of 4-6 branches in the Jackson area that Chase plans to open.
“We look forward to establishing our roots in Mississippi and helping the people of this state make the most of their money,” said Lee Mahan, head of Chase branches in Mississippi.
The first location, located at SEC East Frontage Road and East Northside Drive, will be about 3,000 square feet with several meeting offices.
