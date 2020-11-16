Brandon Middle School going to distance learning, effective November 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Effective Tuesday, November 17, Brandon Middle School will be transitioning to distance learning, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The school joins two other Rankin County Schools that have gone virtual as a result of increasing cases.
“RCSD is following the Missisippi Department of Health guidelines when making a decision to quarantine individuals, classes/groups, and/or schools,” Public Relations Manager Sharon Patrick wrote in an email. “This has also resulted in the suspension of some extra curricular activities or other school events on several campuses.”
In-class learning will resume on December 1, following what district officials are calling a 14-day quarantine period.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are our utmost priority; therefore we continue to closely monitor all 28 RCSD campuses,” she wrote. “We continue to ask our students, staff and families to wash their hands, wear masks and pratice social distancing.”
Through the week of November 6, 61 students were in quarantine as a result of exposure to the coronavirus, according to Mississippi State Department of Health figures. Another six teachers and/or staff members were in quarantine, data shows.
Parents were notified of the decision via email on November 16.
Last week, WLBT reported other schools had decided to go virtual as well, also citing increases in COVID-related activity.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.