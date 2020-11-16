Bond set for man involved in kidnapping, man involved in assault on officer

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are announcing the arrest of two men, one in connection with the assault of a Vicksburg police officer, and another in connection with two counts of kidnapping and other charges.
On Monday, Vicksburg police say Undrier Cage, 42, of Redwood, Miss., was behind bars on charges stemming from the assault of a police officer.
He appeared before Vickburg Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter, who set his bond at $100,000. His case has been bound over the grand jury, according to a Vicksburg police news release.
Meanwhile, Da’Vonte Lewis made his first appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court, also on Monday, to answer the charges of two counts of kidnapping, one count of auto burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release states.
The 27-year-old, Dixon Mills, Ala., resident had his bond set at $300,000. His case also was bound over to a Warren County grand jury.
