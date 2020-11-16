Body of 86-year-old man found in Yazoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Chief Jay Winstead says 86-year-old Eddie Smith’s body was found Sunday behind the Broadmoor Apartment Complex.
Winstead says Smith suffered from Alzheimer’s and had other health issues.
He was prone to wandering off and being gone for days at a time, investigators say.
There doesn’t appear to be any foul play, but police say an autopsy will be done by the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
