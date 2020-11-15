Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in a Lamar County double homicide is now dead, according to authorities.
Anthony Shane Simmons, 39, of Perkinston, was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Purvis just after midnight Saturday.
Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to the relative’s home on 20268 Dan Walker Road in Saucier, where Simmons’ truck was located Saturday. Deputies located Simmons in the wood line just east of the property, sitting against a tree, with a firearm in his hand.
As soon as Simmons saw deputies, he shot himself. Simmons suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound through his neck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and 37-year-old woman at the scene in Purvis Saturday morning, and both victims appeared to have been shot.
Simmons was developed as a suspect in the shooting. Rigel said it was believed that the suspect and victims knew each other.
Later on Saturday, Rigel said authorities had located the suspect’s white 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck at a relative’s house in Saucier, Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.