State Representative to hold JPS Town Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Representative Debra Gibbs of District 72 in Hinds and Madison counties will hold a town hall on Monday, November 16 at 6 p.m.
Representative Gibbs said guests will include the Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Dr. Errick Greene, and other principals in the district.
The discussion will provide an update on virtual learning, the challenges the district is facing as well as legislative priorities.
