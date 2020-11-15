Man arrested after stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after stealing a gun and then kidnapping a man and woman.
Vicksburg officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon after a man reported that a gun had been stolen from his vehicle.
The suspect, later identified as Devonte Lewis, 27, approached the driver and his passenger with the stolen gun and demanded they drive him away.
Officers located the car several minutes later at the intersection of Mission 66 and Clay Street.
Lewis was taken into custody, the stolen handgun was recovered and the occupants of the vehicle were rescued unharmed.
Lewis is being charged with two counts of Kidnapping, one count of Auto Burglary, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.
He is being held without bond pending his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.