Former State Senator Tommy Moffatt Sr. passes away

By WLOX Staff | November 15, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:52 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tommy Moffatt Sr., former state senator from Jackson County, has passed away at the age of 85.

A relative tells us that Moffatt passed away after complications with cancer on November 12, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family.

A former state senator from Jackson County, Tommy Moffatt Senior, has died at the age of 85.

Moffatt served as senator of District 52 for four terms, from 1996 to 2012. Before his time in the state legislature, he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding for more than 35 years.

A visitation and funeral service will be held Wednesday at Moffatt’s longtime church, First Presbyterian of Pascagoula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Tommy to the American Cancer Society or the First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula.

