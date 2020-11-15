First Alert Forecast: cool & dry conditions will continue into upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front passed through earlier this morning and helped usher in drier and cooler conditions. Tonight, we’ll be much cooler than recent nights with overnight lows near 39 degrees with mostly clear skies. If you enjoy seeing the 60′s, you’ll like this upcoming work week! Highs on Monday will likely reach the middle 60′s with lots of sunshine throughout the area. High pressure is expecting to build into the region result in fairly sunny and dry conditions for much of the upcoming work week. By the end of the week and into next weekend, we’ll likely see the lower 70′s return to the forecast.