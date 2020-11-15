First Alert Forecast: cold front moves through today ushering in cooler & drier air

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is approaching the area this morning from the west. Clouds are moving in along with a line of showers out ahead of the front. This front will move through fairly quickly and will likely be out of the area by noon or so. Much drier and cooler air will be filtered into the region throughout our Sunday as well as high pressure building in. Expect gusty conditions throughout the day with wind gusts as high as 25 MPH. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the morning as the front passes through before rising a bit by this afternoon into the middle to upper 60′s. Tonight, overnight lows will cool down to the lower 40′s and maybe upper 30′s.
We’ll continue to see the 60′s into the upcoming work week with lots of sunshine. By Thursday, we could see highs back in the 70′s and potentially middle 70′s into next weekend. Iota strengthened into a hurricane overnight out in the Caribbean. It will follow a similar track to Eta over the coming days and could possibly make landfall in Central America as a Major Category 4 Hurricane this week. We aren’t expecting Iota to make a northward turn the way Eta did. It will likely stay far off to the south.
