First Alert Forecast: cold front moves through today ushering in cooler & drier air

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is approaching the area this morning from the west. Clouds are moving in along with a line of showers out ahead of the front. This front will move through fairly quickly and will likely be out of the area by noon or so. Much drier and cooler air will be filtered into the region throughout our Sunday as well as high pressure building in. Expect gusty conditions throughout the day with wind gusts as high as 25 MPH. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the morning as the front passes through before rising a bit by this afternoon into the middle to upper 60′s. Tonight, overnight lows will cool down to the lower 40′s and maybe upper 30′s.