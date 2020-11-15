15 community colleges to be added to Mississippi Optical Network

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire is looking to add 15 community colleges to the Mississippi Optical Network, also known as MissiON.
C Spire completed a major technology upgrade after 26 months.
The upgrade consists of the state’s Science and Technology Research and Development Arm.
A webinar was hosted by C Spire to discuss the network’s “mission,” which serves as Mississippi’s research consortium.
MissiON allows students at many campuses in our state to use supercomputers to gather research and use that research on campus to further their studies.
Colleges from the delta to the gulf coast and the Mississippi Community College Board will be included in the conjunction.
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Chief Information Officer David Sliman explains how the program will benefit the new colleges
“MissiON has multiple high-speed connections to the commodity internet and two 100 gigabits to the internet too,” said Sliman. “The commodity internet is known to everyone as like what you get at home or get on your phone and we all know how slow that can be during peak times. MissiON avoids this congestion when working with other members and to work and collaborate faster and more efficiently,”
The added community colleges will impact over 210,000 students in Mississippi.
