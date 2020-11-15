Annual Christmas parade canceled in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mayor of Terry is canceling the town’s annual Christmas parade due to COVID-19.
Mayor Joseph Kendrick says cases are surging and it’s not best to have people gathering together at this time.
This comes as the mayor recently implemented a mask mandate in the town.
It requires everyone above the age of two-years-old to wear a mask or face-covering in public to help slow the spread of the virus.
Kendrick is asking everyone to practice social distancing especially heading into the holidays.
“We have Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years where a lot of people like to gather together, and families are coming in from out of town,” Mayor Kendrick said. “If you listen to the professionals, where they’re talking about this time of year, the pandemic is getting worse. We want to make sure that we keep the people in Terry safe.”
The mayor says the mandate will remain in effect until it is no longer needed.
