Western Kentucky scores early, holds off Southern Miss 10-7

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Tyrrell Pigrome had a touchdown run and Brayden Narveson kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first half, and Western Kentucky held on to beat Southern Mississippi 10-7.
Kevin Perkins' 6-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive for Southern Miss with 10:30 remaining.
The Golden Eagles' final possession stalled at the WKU 47 with 41 seconds remaining. Pigrome faked a handoff to Gaej Walker and then ran untouched five yards into the end zone midway through the first quarter for the Hilltoppers.
Pigrome was 19-of-30 passing for 183 yards. Xavier Lane caught five passes for 90 yards.
