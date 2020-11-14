Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces several charges after Vicksburg police say he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop on Friday night.
It is reported that Vicksburg Police Officer Hunter Anderson pulled over a man for speeding on Speed Street around 9:00 p.m.
Police said Undrier Cage, 42, of Redwood, exited from his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
Officer Anderson tried to detain Cage, but a struggle ensued between the two.
Police said Officer Anderson was wounded during the struggle. He suffered a laceration of approximately four inches on the left side of his head.
Officer Anderson was taken to a local hospital and received twelve staples for the head injury. He is at home recovering, police said.
Cage was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence.
He is currently being held without bond pending his initial appearance.
