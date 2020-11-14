Local residents and organization team up to help the homeless community prepare for winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re just over a month away from the start of winter, and those frigid temps can cause big problems for those in the homeless community.
Brittney Bowman, who lives in Jackson, knew she wanted to find a way to lend a helping hand.
"We often complain, complain, complain, but it’s vital if you see a need to address that need,” said Bowman, a community organizer.
Assisting people in Jackson’s homeless community is nothing new for Bowman.
Five times this year she’s had boots on the ground serving and helping people in need.
On Saturday, she saw there was a need to donate warm clothing in light of the cooler temperatures that’ll soon set in.
As a result, she teamed up with Association Of South Jackson Neighborhoods, as well as state and local leaders to give away socks, pants, and coats, among other items.
“We gave away clothes, shoes, socks, hand sanitizer, masks, food,” said Bowman.
“I feel like that’s a good idea to help the homeless,” said Michael Beckley, a Jackson resident. "This is a good blessing from the Lord.”
Beckley was one of the people on the receiving end.
He admits, he often feels forgotten.
That’s why he appreciates this donation, and just knowing someone is thinking and caring about him.
"That’s a good feeling, the best feeling a person can get sometimes,” said Beckley.
"People want to feel loved, they want to feel valued, they want to feel someone else cares about them,” said Bowman.
Bowman said she’s just thankful to be a blessing to those who need it the most.
The Association Of South Jackson Neighborhoods said this is something they plan to continue doing annually.
"We all can fall on hard times, and we all can stand a little help when those situations happen,” said Ernest Ward, president of Association Of South Jackson Neighborhoods.
“They are in this situation today, but it could very easily be us before nightfall,” Bowman expressed. "They are here by so many different circumstances, which we are not all aware of, so we shouldn’t treat them any different than we would out fellow sister, brother, cousin, and or relative, and employee.”
