Jackson’s credit futures looking up, according to Moody’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Siemens settlement announced earlier this year has gone a long way to improve the city’s credit outlook, according to Moody’s Investors Services.
On November 6, the rating agency stated that Jackson had maintained its general obligation bond debt rating but had improved its credit outlook to “stable.”
Previously, the city’s outlook was negative, according to the report.
The improved outlook could help the city obtain additional bonds, at lower interest rates, or refinance existing bonds, also at lower interest rates, which would save taxpayer money over time.
The agency went on to say that the city’s outlook had been bolstered by news that Jackson had settled its court case against Siemens Industry Inc.
In February, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that Jackson had agreed to settle its suit against the firm for nearly $90 million.
The city had brought on the company years earlier to completely overhaul its billing system.
A portion of settlement proceeds were used to reimburse the city’s general fund balance, which had to be dipped into to help prop up its the water/sewer enterprise fund.
The enterprise fund, which is funded by water and sewer billing collections, had nearly gone bankrupt as a result of complications with the Siemens billing system.
A portion of the settlement monies also were used to rebuild the city’s water/sewer debt reserve fund, which was required to bring Jackson back into compliance with its water bond covenants.
Moody’s cited those facts and others in changing the city’s outlook.
As a result of the improved outlook, the agency said Jackson should rely less on general fund dollars to support its water and sewer needs, and should continue to make improvements to its beleaguered billing system.
The agency said the city could improve its rating by building upon its cash and cash reserves, and expanding its tax base.
Lumumba could not be reached for comment.
