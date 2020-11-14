First Alert Forecast: warmer Saturday, but cooler conditions expected over next couple days

Cooler air will move into the area along with high pressure that will hold strong into next week. This will allow for highs only in the 60′s into the start of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. By Thursday and into next weekend, we should be back in the lower 70′s. Out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Iota will likely become hurricane strength tomorrow as it follows a very similar path towards Central America. Iota could potentially become a major hurricane prior to landfall. This system is still not looking to be a threat for us since it will be well off to our south.