First Alert Forecast: warmer Saturday, but cooler conditions expected over next couple days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cool start to the morning in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s, but we will be warming back above average by this afternoon. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees by this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Clouds will be increasing into this evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches the region. The front is expected to pass through early tomorrow morning along with a few showers. Highs on Sunday are expected to only reach near 69 or 70 degrees.
Cooler air will move into the area along with high pressure that will hold strong into next week. This will allow for highs only in the 60′s into the start of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. By Thursday and into next weekend, we should be back in the lower 70′s. Out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Iota will likely become hurricane strength tomorrow as it follows a very similar path towards Central America. Iota could potentially become a major hurricane prior to landfall. This system is still not looking to be a threat for us since it will be well off to our south.
