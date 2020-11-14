First Alert Forecast: cold front is on the way to help bring in cooler conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was another day where temperatures were well above average. In Jackson, we hit a high of 81 degrees when we should be around 68 during this time of the year. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower 60′s. A cold front is expected to move and pass through the region by early tomorrow moving. We will see increasing clouds overnight, a few showers could be possible, and gusty conditions though tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will likely struggle to make it out of the 60′s. The cool and pleasant conditions are expected to carry into the upcoming work. By Thursday or so, we’ll likely be back into the lower 70′s and potentially middle 70′s by next weekend.