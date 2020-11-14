Congressman Steven Palazzo’s campaign fighting back against allegations

In a statement to WLOX News, Brasell said “These are baseless allegations by a biased, George Soros-supported, Washington, D.C. based group. These allegations first came up as false attacks by desperate political opponents during Congressman Palazzo’s most recent Republican primary campaign, which he won with 67% of the vote. At no time has Rep. Palazzo made payments for a “farm.” Any rent expenses were for legitimate and allowable political and campaign purposes. Over a ten-year period, Rep. Palazzo has used two accounting firms: one for day-to-day bookkeeping and campaign operations and the other to ensure FEC compliance. Palazzo for Congress is fully cooperating to answer questions from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) and looks forward to resolving this matter as soon as possible.”