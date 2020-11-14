Community hosts car & truck show for injured Richland police officer

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends and people from all over the metro gathered at Hemphill Park in Florence Saturday for a ‘Back the Blue’ car and truck show to raise money for injured Richland Police Officer, Coty Hamilton.
Hamilton was involved in a terrible accident during a pursuit on October 26th. He had to be airlifted from the scene to UMMC and will have a long road of recovery.
Hamilton’s long time friend, Justin Smith, organized the event. He said Hamilton is doing pretty good, but Hamilton’s wife will have to miss work to take care of him.
All of the money raised at the event will go to Hamilton and his wife to help them pay their bills.
“Monthly bills they are not going to stop. The food, childcare and you have Christmas coming up. He’s got kids. We want to do something to help make the holidays as normal as possible for them in his road to recovery,” said Smith.
Donations can be made in Officer Coty Hamilton’s name at BancorpSouth.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.