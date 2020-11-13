Unemployed Ridgeland mother also looks for housing during pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The COVID-19 outbreak has been hard on families, but imagine if you are unemployed with no permanent housing. One local mother is on the job hunt and says affordable housing is hard to find.
“Since Covid started it has been really hard to find housing,” said Wanaki McDuffy.
The Jackson native is also looking for work. She and her eight-year-old daughter are living in a Ridgeland hotel. She is a certified pharmacy technician and lactation counselor.
Her plans were to go into dula training and start her own business when the pandemic hit.
“You can be faced with running every day looking for new housing for yourself and your family and you can also be looking for jobs and applying for them and some jobs are halted,” said McDuffy.
The 47-year-old said she is relying on her savings to make it. She recently reached out to the Central Mississippi Continuum of Care which is trying to assist her.
Planning Director Christianna Jackson says the agency has received CARES funding through the state to help the homeless and those housed or behind on their rent.
The COC was allotted $700,000 for Copiah, Hinds, Madison, Rankin and Warren counties. It can assist those qualified with security and utility deposits, application fees and rent.
McDuffy believes there is not enough affordable housing in the area.
“It’s been hurtful,” said the mother of two. “It has impacted families to the point where housing is in great need."
She will again meet with the COC in hopes of finding a permanent home for them during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.