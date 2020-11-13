Two more high school football playoff matches canceled

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school football playoff brackets continue to thin out, as two more games have been canceled as a result of COVID-19.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association has announced the cancellation of the matchupS between Scott Central Attendance Center and Bogue Chitto High School, and Coffeeville High School and Stringer Attendance Center.
Coffeeville and Stringer were set to play in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night; Scott Central and Bogue Chitto were slated to face off in the second round of the Class 2A postseason.
It was not clear which teams had to cancel. Teams that forfeit take losses, while their scheduled opponents move on to the next round, according to MHSAA.
According to Mississippi Department of Health figures, 75 students at Stringer Attendance Center were in quarantine the week of November 6, due to exposure to the virus. Meanwhile, 18 students at Bogue Chitto and six students and two teachers at Scott Central were in quarantine the same week, after being exposed, health department figures show.
So far, eight football games slated for Friday have been scrapped as a result of the virus.
