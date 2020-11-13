Teenager identified as suspect in Adams County shooting

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was shot after he pulled a gun on Adams County deputies on Friday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. at 80 Hobo Fork road in Natchez.
Deputies say they were serving a search warrant when 17-year-old Jordan Tyrese Donald pulled a gun on them.
A deputy fired one shot at Donald, shooting him in his right arm.
The suspect was later taken to a hospital in Jackson, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say Donald has been bound over to a Grand Jury for attempted murder and drive-by shooting from a previous incident. He is also a suspect in another murder case.
Deputies also recovered four semi-automatic rifles and one semi-automatic handgun along with brass catchers and several green-tipped military-grade high capacity magazines with penetrator rounds.
“God covered our deputies and our suspect since no lives were lost. Deputies showed great restraint by only firing 1 shot which was the amount of force necessary to effect an arrest," said Sheriff Travis Patten. "This shows how well trained the men and women of ACSO are when it comes to dealing with volatile situations.”
This case is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.
