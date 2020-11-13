Suspect shot after pulling gun on Adams County deputies

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was shot after he pulled a gun on Adams County deputies on Friday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. at 80 Hobo Fork road in Natchez.
Deputies say they were serving a search warrant when a suspect pulled a gun on them.
A deputy fired one shot at the suspect, shooting him in the wrist.
The suspect was later taken to a hospital in Jackson, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other people were detained during the incident. Their involvement in this situation is unknown at this time.
This an ongoing investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
