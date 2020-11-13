Saturday is deadline to vote absentee in Jackson Ward Two special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents hoping to cast an absentee ballot in Jackson’s Ward Two special election must do it by Saturday.
The Jackson Municipal Clerk’s office will be accepting ballots between 1 and 5 p.m., November 14, the last day it will be doing so in the special election.
Residents who fail to meet that deadline will have to vote in person at their respective precinct on November 17.
To cast a ballot, eligible voters must bring with them a valid photo I.D., and present it to the city clerk.
Ballots will be collected and stored in a safe, secure location until they are delivered to the precincts on election day, an official with the clerk’s office said.
Voters will be choosing a person to fill the seat vacated by former Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester Jr.
Priester resigned recently, so he could focus more on his law practice.
Candidates seeking to replace him include former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis, Angelique Lee, Ronald K. Moore, James Paige, Thomas Warren Powell, Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden and Melinda Greenfield Todd.
The winner will serve the remainder of Priester’s term, which runs until early summer 2021.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at (601) 960-1035.
