Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is kicking off its Angel Tree program this Friday...and they need your help, even more, this year!
Angel Tags will be available earlier than usual in 2020 and more than 1,500 angels need to be adopted this year.
The annual program provides Christmas presents for thousands of children and seniors.
Families in need can sign up to have their children’s Christmas wishes displayed on the angel tree and the public can donate the gifts.
"Angel Tree is donor motivated. It’s other people buying and donating that make it happen. We are just the middle man facilitating the process. It’s an amazing community effort and we are always blessed to see the response,” said Michell Hartfield, the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is asking the community to choose an angel off the trees located inside Walmart or Northpark Mall in Jackson, and choose a child to purchase gifts for.
You can also donate online this year at www.salvationarmyjackson.org.
Participating locations:
Walmart Flowood, 5341 MS-25
Walmart Byram, 131 Handley Blvd.
Walmart Madison, 127 Grandview Blvd.
Walmart Richland, 200 Marketplace Dr.
Walmart Clinton, 950 Hwy 80 E
Walmart Pearl, 5520 Hwy 80 East
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.