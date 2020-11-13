Natchez-Adams School District transitions to virtual learning

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - All schools in the Natchez-Adams School District transitioned from hybrid learning to virtual learning on Thursday, November 12.
School officials say virtual learning will continue until the Thanksgiving holidays.
The district says there were confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in their football and soccer programs. There was also an increase in positive cases amongst staff.
Students are expected to return Monday, November 30.
