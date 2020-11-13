Missouri grand jury hands down indictments in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLBT) - Four people have been indicted in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme involving the owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant in Jackson.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeff Jensen announced that a federal grand jury had returned superseding indictments against James Timothy Norman, Terica Taneisha Ellis, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam and Travell Anthony Hill.
Norman, Ellis and Hill are charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire resulting in the death of Andre Montgomery.
Norman and Yaghnam are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Yaghnam is charged with five counts of aggravated identity theft, all in connectection with Montgomery’s murder, according to a November 12 news release.
Montgomery, 21, was killed in a 2016 shooting. He was the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, the owner of Sweetie Pie’s, St. Louis Today reported.
He also was Norman’s nephew. Robbie Montgomery is Norman’s grandmother.
Court documents state Norman hired Ellis, a former exotic dancer from Memphis, and Hill as part of a muder-for-hire conspiracy.
According to Jensen, Norman flew to St. Louis on March 13, 2016, and the following day communicated with Ellis using prepaid cell phones, according to the news release.
That same day, Ellis used a burner phone to contact Montgomery, learn his physical location, and lure him out of his house.
At 7:07 p.m., Montgomery texted his address to Ellis. She then relayed that address to Norman and Hill. Around 8:02 that night, Montgomery was shot to death at 3964 Natural Bridge Ave., in St. Louis, according to court records.
“Ellis' phone location information places her in the vicinity of the murder at time of the homicide. Immediately following Montgomery’s murder, Ellis placed a call to Norman and then began travelling to Memphis.”
Court records state “that in the 22 minutes after learning Andre Montgomery’s location ... Ellis called, attempted to call, or sent text messages to Travell Anthony Hill at least five times.”
In the following days, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts. And on March 16, Hill received a cash payment of $5,000 at the direction of Norman, Jensen said.
Also, on March 16, Hill “engaged in recorded phone conversation with an individual in jail and discussed Montgomery’s murder and his payment.”
A couple of days later, on March 18, Norman attempted to collect on a life insurance policy he taken out on his nephew.
The indictments state Norman “conspired with Yaghnam, his insurance agent, to fraudulently obtain a life insurance policy on Montgomery."
Apparently, the agent submitted applications containing “false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background” to obtain a policy.
A $450,000 policy was ultimately issued, which included a $200,000 payout, a $200,000 accidental death provision, and a $50,000 payout if Montgomery died within 10 years of the issuance of the policy, records state.
Norman had attempted to obtain other policies on his nephew. One of those applications was withdrawn, while three others were denied.
The policy was issued in 2014, two years before the 21-year-old was gunned down.
Text messages included in the court documents show that Norman and Yaghnam intentionally did not tell Montgomery when they were shopping for a policy.
“I got him with me... What info do u need so when we link, we can just sign papers then be done,” Norman wrote. “Don’t want to talk about it in front of him.”
Records also show Yaghnam told Norman to “act like you’re Andre,” if he was contacted by the insurance company with questions.
If convicted, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire or murder-for-hire resulting in death carries a sentence of life imprisonment or death and a fine of $250,000. Conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud carries up to a 20-year sentence and a fine of $250,000. Aggravated identity theft carries a minimum sentence of two years imprisonment.
