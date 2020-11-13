Man dies after being shot by Gulfport officer following disturbance call, says coroner

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who Gulfport Police say one of their officers shot Thursday afternoon has died.
Henry Frankowski III died just before 6 p.m. at Gulfport Memorial Hospital, said Coroner Brian Switzer.
Frankowski was shot by a Gulfport office Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled a weapon on them.
It happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Hwy. 49 and Pass Road. Investigators told WLOX News the officers were called to the location to check on a homeless man who was allegedly abusing his dog.
When officers approached the man, who was later identified as Frankowski, they said he appeared to show signs of mental illness. He then pulled a firearm on the officers, causing at least one to respond with gunfire.
Frankowski later died at the hospital. His body has been taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, said Switzer.
The officers involved were not injured.
The investigation is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.
