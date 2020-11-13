Lumumba says Capitol City not being supported in virus fight, blames ‘failure of state leadership’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview Friday, Mayor Lumumba declared that the City of Jackson is “stretched beyond [its] capacity” in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
“It’s very concerning,” Lumumba told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. “It’s beyond concerning to us.”
Friday, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, revealed that the state’s resources in fighting the virus “are tapped out.” He also tweeted earlier this week that there are “zero ICU beds in Jackson" and that there are “very few elsewhere.”
He ended the tweet by writing, "Please protect yourself and your family.”
Due to what he called the “absence of national leadership” and “the failure of state leadership,” Lumumba said the city is not being properly supported.
“Jackson is not only the largest city by a factor of three, the capitol of the state of Mississippi. It’s also the capitol of healthcare,” Lumumba stated. “So the decisions that are made from the state level impact us in a unique way.”
He said that Jackson cannot impose restrictions on itself and see any meaningful change because the city lives “amongst interconnected communities.” Lumumba also said that the “failure” to have a uniformed policy that is applied across the state creates an increased burden on the capitol city and its hospitals.
The mayor said earlier this week that he would support another round of lockdowns on the condition that businesses and residents were provided the financial assistance needed to survive it.
This on the same day that Gov. Reeves adamantly said that Mississippi would not participate in a nationwide lockdown if one was mandated by President-elect Joe Biden.
Wednesday, Reeves extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. The order, which was originally set to expire Wednesday, enforced mask requirements for 15 counties.
Mississippi is currently listed in the red zone by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
