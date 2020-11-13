Justice Department files race discrimination lawsuit against Pearl property owners and rental agent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl are being sued by the Department of Justice for discriminating against African Americans.
The Justice Department announced Thursday it has filed the lawsuit alleging the owners, operators and rental agent violated the Fair Housing Act.
SSM Properties LLC, Steven Maulding, Sheila Maulding and James Roe, who acted as a rental agent are named in the lawsuit.
The properties include Oak Manor Apartments, Pearl Manor Apartments, and 468 Place Townhomes.
According to the complaint, Roe told one African American woman if he rented to her at the complex, residents would think he had “let the zoo out."
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said, “treating people differently in housing based on the color of their skin is not only morally and ethically reprehensible and incompatible with American principles, but against federal law.”
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate victims, civil penalties against the defendants to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.
