Jackson mayor hopes to privatize animal control

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he would like to privatize animal control, in part, to ensure that the city’s animal control facility is run by experts.
Lumumba discussed his plans a day after WLBT was denied access to Jackson Animal Control, and two days after Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay decried the shelter’s conditions at a city council meeting.
“Our plans are to segregate the money we pay to JPD and award a contract to a private group that has the expertise to care for the animals and maintain the facility,” he said.
Currently, animal control falls under the control of the Jackson Police Department.
The mayor said he was planning to ask his legal department to look in to how the city could make that transition to private management, saying several questions remain.
Among them, the mayor said city legal would have to determine the cost to bring on a private company, as well as what elements would have to be included in a management contract.
He said money for a contract likely could be taken from the JPD’s animal control budget.
This year, the city set aside $385,015 for the service, a little more than one percent of the department’s $33.4 million allocation.
The biggest question, though, would be who would respond to animal control calls.
Currently, officers respond to those calls, the mayor said.
He didn’t know if officers would still have to respond to those scenes, or if private contractors could do that work.
“We would have to have a means by which to respond,” Lumumba said. “I don’t know how that would look, but I will get my legal team on it.”
Animal control is located at 140 Outer Cir., in West Jackson. The center is manned by five police officers, who maintain the facility and respond to animal control calls, he said.
Lindsay is advocating for the city to contract with a nonprofit animal care organization “that actually has the capacity and skill set to manage a shelter.”
She said other cities are successfully working with nonprofits, including Jersey City, NJ, which contracts animal control services out to the Liberty Humane Society.
The city has been working with the nonprofit since 2017, according to the Jersey Journal.
The society is responsible for “everything from call dispatch, to animal rescue to public education and resources,” according to the group’s website.
Lindsay has been pushing the idea for months, in part, because of conditions at animal control.
“I just want to point out that hardly a day goes by that I don’t get a complaint about the conditions,” she said, at the November 10 city council meeting. “It’s just horrible.”
Lindsay toured the facility earlier this year to see the facility first-hand. “It was very hot, the air was stifling, it was unclean … it smelled unclean,” she said, recalling her visit.
On November 11, WLBT asked for a tour of the facility, but was denied. At the time, Cmdr. Malcolm Macon, who is over the division, said it was “not a good time” to give a tour.
Macon said he would get back to WLBT when a tour date had been set, but as of Friday, a tour date had not been set up, nor could Macon be reached for comment.
