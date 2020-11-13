57 inmates test positive for coronavirus inside Holly Springs correctional facility

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs.
Of the 109 inmates at the facility who were tested, 53 of their test results came back positive. Four other positives from the week before mean there are 57 active cases at MCCF.
According to MDOC, the vast majority of those inmates are asymptomatic and medical workers are reporting only a few are showing mild symptoms.
One inmate was hospitalized at the beginning of the outbreak but he has since recovered while another inmate remains under observation. The names of the inmates are being withheld in accordance with medical privacy issues as mandated by law.
“With the increase of COVID in Mississippi’s general population, we planned for the contingency and have worked diligently to try to prevent any introduction of the virus into our facilities,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain.
He also said that the facility has separated and quarantined all affected inmates and has stopped all movements between prisons.
Cain said the entire Marshall County Correctional Facility will be quarantined for an additional 14 days each time an inmate tests positive for COVID-19.
