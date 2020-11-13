Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The big development today is Eta falling apart in the Atlantic as it moves away from us and the formation of Tropical Storm iota in the central Caribbean Sea. iota is expected to become a hurricane this weekend before arriving in central America this weekend, where it is expected to fall apart next week. Around here, nice weather will continue. Saturday will give us sunny skies and highs in the 70s. There may be a few showers Sunday morning, but the chances are low and if we don’t see any rain Sunday, we may not see any rain over the next week. This month is becoming abnormally dry as we should be close to two inches so far for the month and right now our rainfall stands at 1 1/100th of an inch of rain. Highs will be slightly cooler Sunday and sunshine will return for most of the day. Next week will start off cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. It will warm up as the week goes on, with plenty of sunshine throughout. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 5PM. Average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 45.