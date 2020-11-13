First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of next front

TROPICS: Eta continues to trek out to sea and away from the US mainland after bring heavy rains and wind to the Florida, as well as the Carolinas and Georgia. The storm will fade into obscurity after its 4th landfall Thursday. Also in the tropics, Theta, which is in the far eastern Atlantic, not posing a direct threat to land and the potential system in the Caribbean which could become Iota by later today or into the weekend.