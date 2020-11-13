First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of next front

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week with more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to afternoon lower and middle 70s again. A few clouds may stream back in overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A push of warmer air will filter into central and southwest Mississippi Saturday ahead of our next weather maker. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine as temperatures push their way into the 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will move through during the morning hours of Sunday, bringing an opportunity for a few showers and storms. Most will exit before the end of the day and temperatures will trend cooler in the wake of the front; from highs in the 70s to lows down in the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong area of high pressure will anchor itself over the southern US, bringing clear skies and cool temperatures – a change from recent days as highs will run near or just below normal through early week. By the latter half of the week, high pressure will build farther east, ushering warmer air from the south and east, building temperatures back into the 70s.
TROPICS: Eta continues to trek out to sea and away from the US mainland after bring heavy rains and wind to the Florida, as well as the Carolinas and Georgia. The storm will fade into obscurity after its 4th landfall Thursday. Also in the tropics, Theta, which is in the far eastern Atlantic, not posing a direct threat to land and the potential system in the Caribbean which could become Iota by later today or into the weekend.
