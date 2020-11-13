Curtis Flowers defense team receives Frederick Douglass Human Rights Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The defense team for Curtis Flowers received the 2020 Frederick Douglass Human Rights Award, presented by the Southern Center for Human Rights.
“The Frederick Douglass Human Rights Award recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the enhancement of human rights in the justice system,” said Sara Tonochi, SCHR executive director.
Curtis Flowers was tried six times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Winona.
Two of the trials ended in hung juries, and the other four resulted in convictions that were later overturned due to various forms of prosecutorial misconduct.
The case gained national attention as evidence was presented by the Hogan Lovells law firm, George C. Cochran Innocence Project at the University of Mississippi, and the Cornell Law School Capital Punishment Clinic that proved Flowers’ innocence.
Flowers was eventually released from prison in December 2019 while awaiting a seventh trial. On Sept. 4, 2020, the state of Mississippi dismissed all charges against him.
Tucker Carrington, associate dean for clinical programs at the Ole Miss School of Law and director of the Innocence Project, has been part of Flowers' defense team since the post-conviction phase in 2015.
“Mr. Flowers' persecution was shameful but, in the end, not without a silver lining,” Carrington said. "His name is now on a U.S. Supreme Court case, and that stands for something. That something is fortitude, and strength, and courage and ultimately, it stands for the right and decent thing: the rule of law.”
The award was presented virtually at the 24th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards ceremony, which featured remarks from members of the defense team and from Flowers.
“I had some dark days – the day I was arrested and the days I was convicted for a crime I did not commit,” Flowers said in a video message. “But there have been some bright days, too.”
"I will never forget the day the judge granted bail and I walked out of jail. I will never forget the day, some months later, when my lawyers told me and my family that the charges had been dropped, and I was truly a free man again.”
