Construction resumes on $17 million West Rankin Parkway

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County road project that has been in limbo for years is finally getting some movement.
The West Rankin Parkway will provide traffic relief for both Pearl and Flowood. From the edge of the construction site, it may not look like work is going on but Pearl Mayor Jake Wyndham says it is.
Hemphill Construction is doing preliminary work before they start building this road in the spring. The West Rankin Parkway will connect Pearson Road at Highway 80 to Treetops Boulevard in Flowood.
The project bid last year has been delayed by the pandemic.
Jake Wyndham said, “We had good construction weather in 2020. COVID hit as in all things that made things much more complicated in the construction world. They have got started on construction over there but right now they’re putting in box culverts.”
The $17.1 million dollar project will be fully funded by MDOT. Mayor Wyndham says not only will it save motorist time but it could also be an economic driver.
“It’s going to be a really good bypass in Rankin County. Have a lot of north and south roads, we have more east, west roads and this is going to allow traffic to move and provide an additional corridor for Pearl and Flowood as well and some additional economic development,” said Mayor Wyndham.
Residents in the area hope it elevates some traffic congestion and speeds up their commute. Construction of the actual road will begin in the spring.
The project originally had a late 2021 completion date but that too has been pushed back due to delays.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.