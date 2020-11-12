W. Virginia senator tweets: ‘Defund the police? Defund, my butt’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Virginia senator Joe Manchin is making it clear that he is not a fan of defunding the police.
In a tweet Wednesday, Manchin wrote, “Defund the police? Defund, my butt." He also linked to an article in which he went on record as saying that he would not vote to nuke the filibuster of pack the court.
He then stated in the tweet that he is a “proud West Virginia Democrat” and that “[Democrats] are the party of working men and women.”
He said that he wants to protect Americans' jobs and healthcare and that Democrats “do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”
This on the heels of Democratic leaders warning that if the party runs on such platforms as Medicare for All and defunding the police, they will not win the two senator seats up for grabs in Georgia come January.
One person who did not agree with Senator Manchin was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), who replied to the senator using this photo.
The outspoken congresswoman recently told The New York Times that she may quit politics due to her perception that the Democratic party is “extremely hostile” towards progressive causes.
She also said that if her party rejects these progressive ideas, “they’re just setting up their own obsolescence.”
