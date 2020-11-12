Today at 11: American Heart Association Metro Jackson Heart Walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association is hosting its 27th Jackson Metro Jackson Heart Walk.
The event is being hosted virtually this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Jennifer Hopping, AHA executive director in Jackson. This digital experience format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Metro Jackson Heart Walk their own."
Event Chair Jim Richards said participants can knock out the walk from now until Saturday, Nov. 14.
Although teams will not gather in front of the state capitol this year, there are several other ways to participate:
· Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
· Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
· Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
· Create an at home circuit workout
To register, visit www.metrojacksonheartwalk.org.
Participants can also stay up-to-date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app, and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.
On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #HeartWalkJXN
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.