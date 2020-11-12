Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful weather continues once again. Expect sunshine over the next couple of days, including Saturday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Great weather for Friday night football with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will arrive Sunday morning and there may be a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is minimal. We need some rain, since we are halfway through the month and have only had one one-hundredth of an inch so far. That’s more than 99 percent below normal. After the front blows through, Sunday afternoon will turn nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Next week will be sunny and dry again, and cooler. Highs will reach the 60s and lows will drop in the 40s. We are also watching what’s left of Eta head out to sea in the Atlantic. The next system to watch is in the Caribbean and if it develops, its name will be iota. As of now, all forecast track models are bringing the system toward the central America region or the Yucatan of Mexico. Calm wind tonight and northeast at 5mph Friday. Average high is 69 this time of year and the average low is 45. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:01pm.