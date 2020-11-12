State health officer to host discussion on COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s top health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, will host a virtual discussion about COVID-19 on Thursday at 12 p.m.
This discussion comes as Mississippi sees a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.
Dr. Dobbs continues to urge Mississippians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands to slow the spread of this virus.
He will have an hour-long discussion to answer any questions from the public. He is also expected to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and when it will become available.
Last month, Dr. Dobbs said he’s had conversations with the CDC about the vaccine and they’re planning to have one ready by early next year.
He prays the efforts will expedite the process, however, he said a big unknown about the vaccine is how studies and trials will go from the various pharmaceutical companies charged with creating the vaccine.
You can hear more from Dr. Dobbs at 12 p.m. on the Mississippi State Health of Department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.