MHSAA: Six high school football teams sidelined by COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered dreams of playoff glory for six Mississippi high school football teams.
Six teams across the state have had to cancel post-season games slated for this Friday, due to coronavirus infections.
The teams all have had to take losses, while their scheduled opponents automatically advance to the next round, according to the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA).
The matchups included Lumberton and McAdams high schools in Class 1A; Sumrall and Lawrence County, Mendenhall and McComb, and Clarksdale and Itawamba Agricultural High School in Class 4A; and Neshoba Central and Lafayette, and Pascagoula and Brookhaven in Class 5A.
Classes 1A, 5A and 6A are slated to begin the first round of playoffs Friday, November 13. Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are heading into the second round the same night. Games begin at 7 p.m.
Lumberton (8-1, 8-0), Sumrall (6-6, 2-3), Mendenhall (7-5, 3-2), Itawamba (9-3, 4-1), Neshoba Central (8-1, 4-1) and Pascagoula (7-4, 5-2) all were given bye weeks, according to the activities association.
