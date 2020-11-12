Man dies of gunshot wound on Magnolia Street, coroner confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being shot on Magnolia Street in Jackson, Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms.
It happened Thursday evening and the identity of the victim is not being revealed at this time.
One neighbor, who lives directly across from the victim, said they heard two gunshots and looked out their window to see the man drop to the ground.
According to this neighbor, the victim was possibly carrying grocery bags. He was standing near his white Mercedes when he was shot.
A second neighbor said they hear gunshots constantly in the area.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.