Jackson mayor supports lockdowns, if residents and business owners are compensated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would support another round of lockdowns, only if businesses and residents were provided the financial assistance needed to survive it.
The news comes even as Gov. Tate Reeves said the state would not participate in any lockdowns mandated by the next president.
Lumumba discussed the city’s challenges in enforcing COVID-19 rules, with what he says are inconsistencies on the state and federal level.
He pointed to the fact that the governor lifted the state’s mask mandate shortly before the Mississippi State Fair, only to begin reimplementing mandates county-by-county as cases again went up.
On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,271 new cases and 17 deaths. Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet that there are no ICU beds available in Jackson and very few elsewhere.
“It made no sense to lift it for the state when every scientist and medical professional said we were waiting for a strong wave of COVID when it started to cool down,” Lumumba said. “True to their predictions, that’s happening.”
On the federal level, the mayor said Congress and the president have failed to follow up on providing additional unemployment benefits or stimulus money to individuals, funds that would be necessary if another lockdown is mandated.
“There needs to be a dual-level of financial support to businesses and individuals. They need to sustain themselves, to meet the expectations of paying rent, to buy supplies,” he said. “We can’t shut down businesses if they’re not able to make their debts.”
Lumumba seems to be echoing the sentiments of Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force.
“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies, to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments. We could do all of that,” Osterholm was quoted as saying. “If we did that, then we could lock down for four to six weeks.”
Lumumba said he has temporarily shut down bars and nightclubs to slow the spread but has had to reopen them days later so they wouldn’t go out of business.
In his August 4 executive order, for instance, the mayor required all bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns and private clubs to close, except for take-out services. The order also limited social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 people outside, according to a previous WLBT report.
However, the order lasted for just a week, when the mayor says he had to allow the establishments to reopen.
“I’ve run into that wall too many times,” he said. “The better proposition is to shut them down until we drive the numbers down, but we’re not supported in a way that we could provide assistance to those businesses.”
Currently, Jackson is under its sixth “Stay Safe Jackson” executive order.
The measure took effect on August 27 and is an amended continuation of orders issued early in the pandemic.
Under it, bars may reopen, but beverages must be served at tables. Customers are also prohibited from sitting at bar tops, and staffers are prohibited from serving patrons at them.
The order also establishes a temporary citywide leisure and recreation district, allowing restaurants to offer carry-out, drive-through and curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages, and allows restaurants to create outdoor spaces for customers to consume food.
The rules are in full force until further notice.
