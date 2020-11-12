Germantown High School going virtual due to COVID-19

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown High School will be going virtual from Friday, November 13, until Tuesday, November 24, according to Madison County School officials.
Superintendent Charlotte Seals says the decision was based on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases amongst students. The decision was also made with guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health.
Seals says the cases have been traced to off-campus social gatherings.
To slow the spread of the virus, the high school will implement distance teaching and learning for a period of eight days.
School officials plan for students to return to the campus on November 30.
