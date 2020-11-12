Fmr. Mississippi governor slams state representative who wanted to ‘succeed from the union'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus is slamming a representative who recently said that the state should “succeed from the union” after Joe Biden was named president-elect.
The representative also floated the idea of Mississippi forming its own country.
“As a former Governor of Mississippi, we tried this once before: it’s called treason & it was done to protect slavery,” Mabus wrote. “Your ideas are as awful as your spelling.”
Representative Price Wallace has since apologized for making the comment, calling it a “poor lack of judgment.”
Mabus became governor in the year 1987 and was defeated by Kirk Fordice in 1991.
He would go on to become the United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Clinton administration and Secretary of the Department of the Navy in the Obama administration.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.