First Alert Forecast: sunshine, seasonably mild Thursday

TROPICS: Eta continues to churn up the Florida Gulf Coast, making a landfall early this morning near Cedar Key, north of Tampa. The storm will continue to weaken as it feels wind shear from the west and cooler waters near the coast. The storm will get pulled northeastward toward Florida’s First Coast and eventually is absorbed by a stalled front into the weekend. Its moisture will be pushed northward through the mid-Atlantic states, causing flooding concerns. Elsewhere in the tropics, Theta continues its trek eastward toward the Azores and another system could form in the Caribbean later this week.