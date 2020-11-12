First Alert Forecast: sunshine, seasonably mild Thursday

THURSDAY: A few foggy patches will be possible early – otherwise, expect sunny to mostly sunny skies to win the day with temperatures, while cooler, still running a bit above average. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week with more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to afternoon lower and middle 70s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will push across the region Saturday – pushing highs into the upper 70s to near 80 as a muggier air mass returns briefly. Saturday will remain quiet and dry though with mostly sunny skies. Another system will move through Sunday bringing an opportunity for a few storms. In its wake, a push of cooler air will return, bring temperatures to more Fall-esque levels with highs in the 60s early next week.
TROPICS: Eta continues to churn up the Florida Gulf Coast, making a landfall early this morning near Cedar Key, north of Tampa. The storm will continue to weaken as it feels wind shear from the west and cooler waters near the coast. The storm will get pulled northeastward toward Florida’s First Coast and eventually is absorbed by a stalled front into the weekend. Its moisture will be pushed northward through the mid-Atlantic states, causing flooding concerns. Elsewhere in the tropics, Theta continues its trek eastward toward the Azores and another system could form in the Caribbean later this week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
