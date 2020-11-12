Fake Parler account of Miss. governor causes online controversy

Fake account of Governor Tate Reeves (Source: Parler)
By Justin Dixon | November 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 12:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fake Parler account of Gov. Tate Reeves caused online controversy as screenshots of the fraudulent posts circulated online.

NBC reports that Parler is a social media platform that is becoming increasingly popular among conservatives as an outlet to voice their concerns.

The fake account of Gov. Reeves shows the account was created just a day ago.

Whoever is behind the fake account posted this message that is circulating on social media:

“Glad to be here, away from the fake news media. It’s time conservative Christians had a place of our own to worship God and President Trump. Welcome, friends!”

Fake account of Governor Tate Reeves (Source: Parler)

The organization Black Lives Matter Mississippi posted this as a response to the fake account:

“Our governor of the great state of Mississippi is on Parler... our governor has admitted to worshiping Donald Trump along with his God . Parler is a known app for white supremacy. We will hold him accountable!”

The organization has received over 200 shares with most condemning Gov. Reeves for the false statement.

3 on Your Side reached out to the Governor’s Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, and she confirmed the Parler account of Gov. Reeves is not real.

Martin stated, “Governor Reeves has not joined Parler, but we encourage everyone to follow his authentic accounts on Facebook and Twitter for up to date information.”

