Continental Tire not slowed by pandemic, plant manager calls it ‘a fantastic achievement’

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year since one of the world’s top tire manufacturers began production at their plant in Hinds County. Continental Tire has been rolling tires off the assembly plant since last November.
Their presence is having benefits in many other areas.
Continental spent $1.5 billion on their 800,000 square foot truck tire manufacturing plant. That investment is now paying off for not only the tire company but the whole community around them.
Continental Tire made good on their plan to hire more workers. They’ve more than doubled employment at their plant from where it was a year ago - all this despite the pandemic.
Michael Egner plant manager said, “At the moment we are around, like, 470 people on site so if you think about it this year we have hired more than 200 people.”
Tires now rolling out of the plant in big numbers. Their goal is 50 thousand tires this year, working their way up to 75 thousand tires when they get to full production capacity.
“We were able to deliver the first tires to the market in June or July of this year basically on time and as in 2016 and 2017 and this was all the circumstances around, that was a fantastic achievement,” said Egner.
Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher says Continental has been the perfect co-tenant to spur economic development throughout the city.
Phil Fisher said, “Things are really going up. Our sales tax compared to this time last year are up $46,000.”
The housing markets booming here too, only 40 homes on the market. All this as Continental provides job training through an apprenticeship at Hinds Community College, more investments in their future and the local community.
