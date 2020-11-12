Clinton Schools report 37th COVID-19 case

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Clinton Public School District are reporting another COVID-19 case Thursday.
The case brings the total number of confirmed infections in the district to 37. It was reported at Clinton Junior High. However, it was not clear if a student or teacher was infected.
Clinton officials say all cases have been contracted from outside school, and that no student or faculty member had gotten the virus from any Clinton campus.
All positive tests are reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the parents of all students in the classes that have been affected also have been contacted.
Prior to the reopening of school on Friday, Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a “deep cleaning” of the junior high campus, using electrostatic machines.
